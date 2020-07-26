1/
Margie Fisher Lovett
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Margie Fisher Lovett, age 84, died June 21, 2020 at home after a long illness.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Billy Lovett; daughters, Cindy Kral, (Bo) and Denise Meador (Jim); sons, Noel and Chris (Melody); eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, all of Texas; and sisters, Billie Armstrong, Martha Hall, Jane Evans (Larry) and Darlene McDaniel (Johnny).
She was predeceased by her parents, Leslie and Nellie Fisher; sisters, Frances Mattison, Barbara Sexton and Janice Barton.; and in-laws, Troy and Lizzie Lovett.
Margie was raised in Holt and graduated from Holt High School class of 1953.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jul. 26, 2020.
