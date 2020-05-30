Margie M. Burnette
TUSCALOOSA - Margie M. Burnette, age 98, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on May 27, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Rev. Zac Langer and Bro. Chip Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston B. Burnette.
Survivors include her daughters, Madelyn Romain, Elaine Dawsey (Buddy), and Trudy Hudson (Jimmy); son, Preston (Sonny) Burnette; sister, Anne Neel (Tommy); grandchildren, Jennifer Romain, Kevin McKinzey, Johanna Wynn, Kim Freeman, Ashley Ragsdale, Mike Hudson, and Preston Burnette.
Margie was blessed by all those whose lives she touched. She was always doing for others, and definitely had a servant's heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those whose lives she touched. She has finished her race.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Madison, Al Pearson, Barry Fair, Jerry Logan, Preston Burnette, and Tommy Neel.
Honorary pallbearers are Taylorville United Methodist Church, Hospice of West Alabama, Dr. John Summerford, and West End United Methodist Saturday Night Potluck Supper Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Taylorville United Methodist Church or Hospice of West Alabama.


Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Visitation
02:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
MAY
31
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
