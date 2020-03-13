|
BROOKWOOD - Margie Rivenbark Davis, age 80, went home to be with the Lord, February 4, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence, S.C. Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Fleetwood Baptist Church, 13541 AL-216, Cottondale, AL 35453, with Rev. James Boyd and Rev. Gary Youngblood officiating. Visitation will be 1 – 2 p.m. prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Timothy Albert and Annie Jane Rivenbark; husband, Jasper Earl Davis; son, Keith Ray Davis; and son-in-law, Bruce Allen Mabe.
Survivors include her daughters, Sheila Wiggins (Bo) and Rita Mabe; sons, Teddy Ray McCay (Vicki) and Mark David McCay (Rhonda), Kevin Davis (Julie), and Kenny Davis (Jeannine); sisters, Florence R. Ammons, Sally Moody, Shirley Lancaster., and Marcie Davis,18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She loved spending time with family. She loved children and doted on her greats and grands, spoiling them rotten every chance she got. Full of personality and opinions on every subject, one never was sure how a conversation might go. One thing was sure this little lady, standing just over four feet high would prevail in almost every argument. Her faith in God was as stubborn as she. We miss her terribly but rejoice in the knowledge she is spending eternity in Heaven with Jesus and those who went before.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 13, 2020