Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South
6100 Old Greensboro Road
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 752-2005
Graveside service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Oakhill Cemetery
Margie W. Holladay Obituary
MOUNDVILLE - Margie W. Holladay, age 91, of Moundville, Ala., passed away May 13, 2020 at Moundville Health & Rehab. Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Oakhill Cemetery with Brother Charles Spence officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.
She was preceded in death by Riley Holladay, Ralph B. Holladay, Jr, Ralph Holladay, Shannon H. Averette, Sandra Holladay and Martha Holladay; and her parents, John R. Whitfield and Louise R. Whitfield.
Survivors include her daughters, Ann Glass (Richard) and Louise Johnston (Ray); son, John L. Holladay "Billy" (Tammi); five grandchildren, 12 great- grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Margie loved her family and grandchildren. She devoted her life for her children and grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her three grandsons: Eric Averette, Ryan Jacobs, Jason Holladay; and Ray Johnston, Richard T. Glass, Justin Fondren, Taylor Jones, Buster Hartley and Jason Pate.
Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Larry Skelton, Restore Therapy and Moundville Health & Rehab.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from May 15 to May 16, 2020
