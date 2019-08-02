|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Margy Augusta Pearson Hardy, born March 15, 1948, passed away July 12, 2019.
Few people cross your path in this life that give so selflessly of their time and their talents. Margy was that kind of person...whether she was your Mom, sibling, aunt, friend, employee, or neighbor, she always put others before herself. Margy spent many years helping others. She worked with special need children in New Orleans. She worked as an Accounts Receivable Clerk for 10 years at the Tuscaloosa Country Club, and 7 years she was the Office Manager at the University Downs where she also nurtured many students who stayed and/or worked there.
Margy was always about others. She was blessed with the ability to make everyone feel welcome. She loved gatherings with family or friends held at her home on the lake.
She was truly the life of the party and always bringing joy to any occasion or circumstance. This was her gift to others.
Margy, later called "Gigi" by her grandsons, nieces and nephews and greats as well will be missed by all those who knew her and loved her dearly. Margy's life will be celebrated with family and close friends; she loved the Lord and ran her race well and with much enthusiasm.
Margy, was born March 15, 1949 to Newton Webster and Mary Appleyard Pearson of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Hardy.
She is survived by her sons Clinton Hardy (Natalie) of Birmingham, Ala. and Chad Hardy (Heather) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and grandsons Thomas, Will, Sawyer and Tucker. She is also survived by sister, Jackie Miklic (Tommy); of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Newt Pearson (Carolyn) of Birmingham, Ala.; twin sister, Mary Hale (Richard) of Lake City, Fla.; and sister, Jane Bissell (Harold) of Birmingham, Ala. She was adored by six nieces and three nephews, nine great-nieces and eight great-nephews and one great-great-nephew.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do something Margy did consistently...serve others...sit, talk and laugh with a sick friend, prepare a meal for someone in a tough situation, visit someone regularly at a nursing home or hospice and always feed the bluebirds.
You may also make a donation to Hospice of West Alabama on behalf of Margy Hardy. This can be done online or my mail. Website: www.hospiceofwestal.com Address: Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 2, 2019