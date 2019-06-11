AKRON - Mari Frances Averette Davis, 35, of Akron, Ala., passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 following a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Vester William and Dovie Rebecca Averette; her grandmother, Mary Chandler Hall; and her mother, Toni Hall Averette.

She is survived by her husband of nine years, Josh Davis and their daughter, Mary-Rose Davis of Akron, Ala.; her father, Warren Averette, her grandfather, Sam Hall, her "adopted grandmother" Delores Sargent, all of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; her brother and sister-in-law, Rusty and Laura Averette, a niece and nephew, Miller Caroline and Rhett Averette, all of Birmingham; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.

Mari Frances attended Tuscaloosa Christian School and Shelton State Community College. She followed her mom in her career path in co-owning Okie Dokie Play School as well as Moo La La Children's Bookstore. They shared a love for educating and inspiring children. After meeting Josh, they moved to Akron, Ala. and opened Here Kitty Kitty Fish Company serving the best steaks and gumbo in Hale County. Mari Frances also continued to inspire children through tutoring. She loved all things beautiful and was especially fond of flowers on the front porch. Mari Frances' greatest desire was to be a mom. In 2015, she and Josh were blessed to welcome Mary-Rose Davis into their home. The greatest joy and love of her life was being a wife to Josh and a mother to Mary-Rose.

A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Tuscaloosa beginning at 5 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary