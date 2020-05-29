TUSCALOOSA - Marie J. Whitehead, age 90, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on May 27, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Circlewood Baptist Church with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating and Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bobby Whitehead; sisters, Ruby Hagler, Jane Johnson, Jewel Epperson, Mary Massey, Mickey Boock, Mabel Winters, and Hazel Brown; brothers, Monroe Johnson, Felix Johnson, Johnny Johnson, and James Johnson.

Survivors include her son, Mike Whitehead (Diane); daughter, Debbie Whitehead; grandchildren, Kerri Heritage (Jim) and Kelli Smith (Jason); great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Heritage, Tanner Smith, Analiese Heritage, and Carson Smith; sister, Dot Elliott; sister-in-law, Jean Estes; brother-in-law, Rogers Whitehead (Carol); and a host of nieces and nephews.

Marie was the bookkeeper for F.W. Woolworth until she retired.

She was a loving mother and Meme. She loved God, family, her church, Alabama football, and Black Friday shopping. She will truly be missed by all.

Pallbearers will be Jim Heritage, Jason Smith, Tanner Smith, Carson Smith, Stanley Hagler, and Bob Martin.

Honorary pallbearers are Bro. Herb Thomas' Bible Study Class, Circlewood Baptist Church, The Diner Gang, Sue Perkins, and former employees of F.W. Woolworth, and friends and neighbors of Mayfair.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Circlewood Baptist Church.























