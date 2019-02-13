|
|
HAVELOCK, N.C. – Marie Lemmon Brown, age 90, of Havelock, N.C., passed away on February 10, 2019 at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Marie was born on July 21, 1928 in Richmond, Va. and she was the daughter of the late George Thomas and Minnie Josephine Plowden Lemmon. She was a lover of music and was a music teacher for many years. Marie was a homemaker who enjoyed flowers, working in her yard, feeding the white squirrels, collectables, and was a lover of animals.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Brown; daughter, Carolyn Brown-Moser; sisters, Margaret Lemmon, Janet Henson and Elizabeth Ward.
Survivors include Judy Morris of Newport, N.C., David and Lana Brown of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Katie Brown, Shane Ruffin, Kathy Brown-Moser, Vida Brown; great-granddaughter, Maria Gosnell and husband Joseph; and great-great-grandson, Mason Gosnell.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Catawba Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jill Isola officiating.
The Brown family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com.
The Brown Family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
