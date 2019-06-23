Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Marie Swiney Obituary
NORTHPORT – Marie Swiney, age 88, of Northport, died June 21, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, Sulphur Springs Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Rick Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Survivors her husband of 70 years, James Swiney; two sons, Larry Swiney (Wanda) and Neal Swiney (Thersa); two sisters, Lucille Taylor and Louise Cannon; one brother, Charles ""Skeet"" Sanford; grandchildren, Jeremy Swiney, Shannon Swiney (Lindsey), Leah Minchew (Sam) and Stacey Golden (Paul); and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to wish a special thank you to all of the staff of Hospice of West Alabama.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are her friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 23, 2019
