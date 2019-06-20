Home

Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
6040 Three Notch Road
Mobile, AL 36619
(251) 661-7700
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:15 AM
Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
6040 Three Notch Road
Mobile, AL 36619
Marie T. Skipper

Marie T. Skipper Obituary
MOBILE - Marie T. Skipper, a native of Berry, Ala. and a longtime resident of Mobile, died on Monday, June 17, 2019.
She was a 1943 graduate of Berry High School. She was a graduate of the University of Montevallo and Peabody College in Nashville. Mrs. Skipper was a Supervisor with the Mobile Public Library for over 35 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Andrew Thornton and Annie Waldrop Thornton; her husband Col. Curtis Skipper; and brother, Samuel Lee Thornton.
She is survived by her son, Cameron Skipper; and other relatives.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Mobile Memorial Gardens. Visitation will start at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Public Library, Attn: Amber Guy, 700 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602-1403 or The University of Montevallo in memory of Marie Skipper to UM Foundation, 75 College Dr. Station 6215, Montevallo, AL 35115.
Condolences may be offered at www.mobilememorialfunerals.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 20, 2019
