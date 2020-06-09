Marie Washburn Young
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREENSBORO - Marie Washburn Young, age 93, of Greensboro, Ala., died June 6, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center.
She was born July 21, 1926 in Sprott, Ala. to Burton Talmadge and Sallie Cunningham. She was a former supervisor at Vanity Fair and was a member of Greensboro Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, she taught the Sunbeams, and was a member of the Women on Missions.
She is survived by four sons, Donald Wayne Washburn (Laura), Barry Burton Washburn (Jessica), Larry Talmadge Washburn (Sarah) and Richard Alan Washburn; daughter-in-law, Donnie Washburn; three step-daughters, Wanda Marquardt, Joyce Young, and Elaine Martin; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Julian DeWitt Washburn, Sr. and J.T. Young; son, Julian Washburn, Jr.; two daughters-in-law, Lisa Washburn and Louise Washburn; grandson Robert Washburn; and great-grandson, Brock Washburn.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Greensboro, Ala. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dee McGuire officiating.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home Inc
34550 Hwy 43
Thomasville, AL 36784
(334) 636-4456
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved