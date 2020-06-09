GREENSBORO - Marie Washburn Young, age 93, of Greensboro, Ala., died June 6, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 21, 1926 in Sprott, Ala. to Burton Talmadge and Sallie Cunningham. She was a former supervisor at Vanity Fair and was a member of Greensboro Baptist Church where she was a Sunday school teacher, she taught the Sunbeams, and was a member of the Women on Missions.

She is survived by four sons, Donald Wayne Washburn (Laura), Barry Burton Washburn (Jessica), Larry Talmadge Washburn (Sarah) and Richard Alan Washburn; daughter-in-law, Donnie Washburn; three step-daughters, Wanda Marquardt, Joyce Young, and Elaine Martin; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Julian DeWitt Washburn, Sr. and J.T. Young; son, Julian Washburn, Jr.; two daughters-in-law, Lisa Washburn and Louise Washburn; grandson Robert Washburn; and great-grandson, Brock Washburn.

Graveside funeral services will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Greensboro, Ala. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dee McGuire officiating.

Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.







