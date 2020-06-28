TUSCALOOSA - Marilyn Condon, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 26, 2020. Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Emmett Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Roberta Seals; five sisters; and husband, James E. White.

Survivors include her husband, Walter Condon; daughters, Sheri Hall (David), Jennifer Hallman (Troy), Patricia McPherson and Charlotte Collins (David); sons, Walter Condon, Jr. (Joanna), David Condon (Lisa) and Daniel Condon; sister, Rosalee White; grandchildren, Chad Stokes (Kim), Brad Stokes, Nicole Carrier (Josh), Tiffany Hall, Brianna Cook (Blake) and Cayden Hallman; great-grands, Logan Stokes, Lauren Stokes, Kason Cook, Bailey Carrier and Michael Carrier.







