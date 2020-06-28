Marilyn Condon
TUSCALOOSA - Marilyn Condon, age 80, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 26, 2020. Services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Emmett Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Roberta Seals; five sisters; and husband, James E. White.
Survivors include her husband, Walter Condon; daughters, Sheri Hall (David), Jennifer Hallman (Troy), Patricia McPherson and Charlotte Collins (David); sons, Walter Condon, Jr. (Joanna), David Condon (Lisa) and Daniel Condon; sister, Rosalee White; grandchildren, Chad Stokes (Kim), Brad Stokes, Nicole Carrier (Josh), Tiffany Hall, Brianna Cook (Blake) and Cayden Hallman; great-grands, Logan Stokes, Lauren Stokes, Kason Cook, Bailey Carrier and Michael Carrier.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
JUN
30
Service
11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
2055531430
