MEMPHIS, TENN. - Mario Moore, age 40, of Memphis, Tenn., died July 18, 2019 in Memphis, Tenn. Services will be 12 noon Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky McKinney officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 26, 2019