Marion Gayle Hedrick
Northport - Marion Gayle Hedrick, age 84, of Northport, Ala., passed away September 9, 2020 at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Due to COVID 19, the family will not have a public visitation. Masks are required for the service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Edward Hedrick; her parents; and son-in-law, Charles M. Sutton.
Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Hedrick Brownlee, Terri Hedrick Baker (Bruce), Kimberly Hedrick and Kelli Hedrick Sutton; thirteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and two great-great- grandchildren.
Gayle was born October 19, 1935 in Reform, Alabama to the late Barkley Underwood Donehoo and Virginia Mae O'Bryant Donehoo. She attended West End Baptist Church and also Garden Baptist Church in Aliceville. Gayle was a retired Avon representative for over twenty-five years and a loving mother and grandmother.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
