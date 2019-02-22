Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL
Marion Kenneth Cabaniss Obituary
NORTHPORT - Marion Kenneth Cabaniss, age 70, of Northport, Ala., passed away February 21, 2019. Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home with Bro. Marshall Sutton officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nelson Cabaniss.
Survivors include his mother, Gladys C. Wilson; daughters, Cami Lyell (Darrel) and Keri DeMent (Sparks); sister, Regina Wyers; grandchildren, Marcus Hudson, Whitney Lyell, Will DeMent and Olivia DeMent; and great-granddaughter, Courtlyn Henry.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR and Alabama football.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 22, 2019
