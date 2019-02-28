Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Hill Gardens
Marion Maccille (Mac) R. Allen Obituary
NORTHPORT - Marion Maccille (Mac) R. Allen, age 84, passed away February 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lenard Allen; parents, James and Louise Roberts; brother, Carroll Roberts; and grandsons, Andy Allen and Doug Evans.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristie Smith (Ronald); sons, Gary Allen (Helen) and Ronnie Allen (Brenda); grandchildren, Rhea Jones (David), Kristie Fell (Ron), Justin Leathers (Kathee), Lacey Nasman (Kristoffer); great grandchildren Kailub Evans, Autumn, Ruby and Everly Leathers; sister Faye Bonner (Victor) and nephews and a niece.
Marion was a member of Bible Baptist Church, where she enjoyed a wonderful Christian family. She has influenced many youth throughout her many years of teaching Sunday School. She was an avid collector of angels and Santa Clauses and was an angel to those around her.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with graveside service following at 11 a.m. in Memory Hill Gardens with Victor Bonner and Phillip Blackwell officiating.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 28, 2019
