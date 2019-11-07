Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Tuscaloosa, AL
Marjorie Beulah Haymond Poole


1929 - 2019
Marjorie Beulah Haymond Poole Obituary
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - Marjorie Beulah Haymond Poole passed away on Sunday November 3, 2019 in Summerville, South Carolina at age 90. She was born in Montreal, Canada on January 21, 1929 to Captain Jean Batiste Chloryde Haymond and Annie Lapointe.
Marjorie will be laid to rest beside her husband Morris in a graveside service at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Friday November 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Robertson Poole; children, Carol, Bobby and Morris Poole, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Carol Sue Astleford Poole; sisters, Anna Haymond, Marie Haymond, Lillian Barolet and Alice Humble; brothers, Paul Haymond, Lucien Haymond and Gerald Haymond.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Don Poole of Summerville, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Marvin Poole (Sheila) of Washington, D.C., Jennifer Leitzell (Sean) of Charleston, S.C. and Nicholas Poole of Charleston, S.C.; three great-grandchildren, Franklin Poole of Washington, D.C., Avett Leitzell and Florence Leitzell of Charleston, S.C.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 7, 2019
