TUSCALOOSA - Marjorie Freeman Payne, age 94, of Tuscaloosa Ala., passed away peacefully at home on May 4, 2020. Due to Covid-19 regulations, a private family graveside service was held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Memory Hills Gardens with Rev. Penny Ford officiating and Memory Chapel directing. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
She was preceded in death by husband, James R. Payne, Jr.; son, Buz Payne; her parents, grandparents and a host of family members.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Payne of Tuscaloosa; son, Lee Payne (Mary) of Moundville; sister, Gladys Wilson of Northport; grandchildren, Richard Payne (Luanne) of Madison, Traci Creek (Chris) of Lakeview, Erica Clary (Chase) of Stewart; great-grandchildren, Lauren Rowe (Shelby), Emily Richards (Ben), Abbey, Caroline and Ellie Payne, Beau and Cassidy Creek; great-great grandchildren, Easton and Harper Richards, Austyn, Sutton and Ellie Rowe; and many dear nieces and nephews.
Margie was born in Toledo, Ohio but returned to live with her grandparents and family in the Moore's Bridge Community of Tuscaloosa. She was married to the love of her life for 60 years. Margie was devoted to her family, her faith and many lifelong friends. She was an active member of West End, Alberta, and Trinity United Methodist Churches. She loved to spend time with her family and friends that spanned four generations. She was kind and generous to all who knew her.
In the words of her granddaughter, Erica, "Our Granny was the epitome of what living a life full of love, grace, and faith truly means. Our hearts are sad, but knowing she is healed and free of pain and walking with Jesus, our Pa and many others she loved brings us great joy and peace. She was a true prayer warrior and her prayers included many people who never knew they were in her prayers. No doubt her loving watch-care will continue to bless us all of our days. We will never be separated from her love. We are thankful for a faith that frees and knows we never lose those we love. Blest be the tie that binds."
Pallbearers will be members of the immediate family: Chris Creek, Beau Creek, Chase Clary, Ben Richards, Shelby Rowe and Roy LeClair.
Honorary pallbearers are Regina Wyers, Jeanette Smith, Laudis Lancaster, Dianne Tillery, Dot Gilbreath, Fay LeClair, Ed Lee, Don Pate, Sheila Blackshear, Susan Vickerstaff, Denise Moody, Susan Hamill, Cherry and Eddie Pugh, Ric and Trish Turner, members of the former Alberta UMC, members of the Fellowship Sunday School class at Trinity UMC, hospice nurses Dana Galloway, Keisha Seck and Arielle Ingram.
Memorial donations may be made to Quilters for Christ, Forest Lake UMC, 1711 4th Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 or Temporary Emergency Services, 1705 15th Street, Tuscaloosa 35401.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 10, 2020