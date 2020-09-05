1/
Marjorie Rose "Midge" Dubay
Marjorie "Midge" Rose Dubay
Tuscaloosa - Marjorie "Midge" Rose Dubay, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama passed away peacefully at her home on August 26, 2020 with family at her side. She was born and raised in Johnstown, Pennsylvania before moving to California. She was a devoted husband and mother. She enjoyed traveling and spent much time traveling through the United States and many other countries.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Margaret Rengh; brother, Victor Rengh; sister, Anna Marie Rengh; and husband Michael Dubay.
She is survived by her sons, Michael John Dubay, Ronald Steven Dubay, Daniel Joseph Dubay and John William Dubay; as well as five grandchildren.
Special thanks to Dr. Brian Wilhite and Dr. Ranju Chandrashekariah for their excellent care .
Due to COVID arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Honorary pallbearers: Kay and Ed Dolensky; and Linda Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Help and Hope fund at the Faye and Lewis Manderson Cancer Center.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
