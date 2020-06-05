COKER - Mark Franklin Nichols, age 58, of Coker, Ala., died June 1, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Nichols; and daughter, Carlie Nichols.

Survivors include his daughters, Hope Nichols, Samantha Taylor (Josh), Jennifer Kimlin (Kristopher) and Ramsey Bourassa (Jean); sisters, Susan Graham (Tony) and Marie Caton; and several aunts and uncles.

He worked for General Motors for several years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of Alabama Wildlife Federation.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Fayette with Bro. Leroy Dutton officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store