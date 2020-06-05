Mark Franklin Nichols
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COKER - Mark Franklin Nichols, age 58, of Coker, Ala., died June 1, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen Nichols; and daughter, Carlie Nichols.
Survivors include his daughters, Hope Nichols, Samantha Taylor (Josh), Jennifer Kimlin (Kristopher) and Ramsey Bourassa (Jean); sisters, Susan Graham (Tony) and Marie Caton; and several aunts and uncles.
He worked for General Motors for several years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was a member of Alabama Wildlife Federation.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church in Fayette with Bro. Leroy Dutton officiating and Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved