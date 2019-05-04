TUSCALOOSA - Marlene Brown, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on May 2nd, 2019, at her residence.

She was born in Brilliant, Alabama on August 26th, 1931 to the late Chester Lee Farris and Stella (Grissom) Farris. Marlene lived a life filled with energy and happiness. She was always surrounded by friends and family and no one in her circle could escape without at least one smile from her quick wit and good humor. Marlene was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved all her friends but she loved her family even more. She especially loved her husband of 69 years, John Fred Brown, her children and of course she was "Nana" to her 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Marlene Brown was a good friend to so many people and we have all been blessed to have her in the world.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6th, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with the Reverend Delbert Canterberry officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, directing. A reception will follow.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester Lee Farris and Stella Grissom Farris; sister, Ruble Prestridge; brothers, Johnny Farris, Billy Farris, James Farris, MacArthur Farris (infant) and Kenneth Farris.

Survivors include her beloved husband, John Fred Brown; daughters, Linda Liberis (Charles), Deborah Isaacson; sons, Stephen Brown (Cheryl) and Scott Brown (Suzanne); grandchildren, Rachael Gilmer (Albi), Forrest Faulkner (Ed), Brooke Spinelli (Ben), Saige Hassler (Rod), Lane Shaw (Eric), Claire Maxwell (Jake), Katherine Young (Sean), Nicholas Brown (Tara), Jonathan Rich, Dustin Brown (Gintare) and Emily Struna (David); and 14 great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brothers, George Farris, Jimmy Farris and Vaughn Farris; sisters, Mary Simmons and Peggy Burton.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Nicholas Brown, Jonathan Rich, Dustin Brown and grandsons-in-law, Albi Gilmer, Ed Faulkner and Sean Young.

Honorary pallbearers are The Watson-Scott Sunday School Class of Calvary Baptist Church, Dr. Albert and Anna White; the staff of Hospice of West Alabama; friends and family too numerous to name; and a very special thank you to Lulu Merriman. Published in Tuscaloosa News from May 4 to May 5, 2019