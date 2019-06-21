|
NORTHPORT - Marlene Hughes, age 88, of Northport, Ala., passed away June 16, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019