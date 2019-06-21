Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weeping Mary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Weeping Mary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Hughes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marlene Hughes Obituary
NORTHPORT - Marlene Hughes, age 88, of Northport, Ala., passed away June 16, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Weeping Mary Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now