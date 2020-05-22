|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Marlene Smith Hinton, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on May 19, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at East McFarland Baptist Church. A graveside service for family will be held at Linwood Memorial in Linwood, Miss. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Chad Palmer and Ray Hallman officiating. Burial will follow in Linwood Memorial. Magnolia Chapel South will be directing.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, James "Buddy" and Goldie Mae Smith of Union, Miss.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, James "Pete" Hinton; sons, Jeffrey Hinton (Brandi) and Brian Hinton (Suzanne); seven grandchildren Grady, Emma, Mason, Tucker, Tyler, Bradlee and Brynn, all of Tuscaloosa; sister, DeWanda Page (Jimmy Dale) of Union, Miss.; brothers-in-law, Virgil Spears (Janis), Larry Spears, Ken Spears (Lanette) and Gerald Spears; and a host of nieces and nephews all of Union and Linwood, Miss.
Marlene was born in Union, Miss.; she graduated from Union High School in 1967. After marrying, she and Pete moved to Tuscaloosa. She was a hair stylist for 42 years, working at Gayfers Hair Salon, then opened her own salon in 1986. She was an active member of East McFarland Baptist for 32 years. Marlene deeply loved the Lord Jesus Christ, her family, friends, church, and salon customers. She had the sweetest, most caring heart, and never had a harsh word to say about anyone; she was a fervent prayer warrior and a walking example of the Fruits of the Spirit found in Galatians 5.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Mason, Grady, Tyler, and Tucker; and her nephews, Chris, Wesley, Nathan and Jonathan.
In lieu of flowers, Marlene requested that donations be made to East McFarland Baptist Church building fund in her honor.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 22, 2020