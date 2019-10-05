|
|
GREENSBORO - Marlin Ellis Faught, Jr., age 80, of Greensboro, Ala., died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Hale County Hospital.
For the past two and one-half years, he was a resident of Colonial Haven Care and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Greensboro Baptist Church with the Rev. Dee McGuire presiding and Kirk Funeral Homes Greensboro Chapel directing. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marlin E. Faught, Sr. and Agnes Blanton Faught, and his brother, Wayne Leith Faught.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Viva Dean Barnette Faught, and two children: Shannon Faught Johnson (Ronnie) of Carrollton, Ga. and Clay Ellis Faught (Stacy) of Northport. He also leaves five grandchildren, Hannah Marie, Carter Edward, and Landon Everett of Carrollton, Ga. and Austin Barnette and Emily Adams Faught of Northport, and his nieces and nephews.
Ellis graduated from Greensboro High School in 1957 and from the University of Montevallo in 1961. He was very active in playing sports at both schools, especially basketball and tennis. Following graduation from the University of Montevallo, he returned to Greensboro where he joined his father in running his Western Auto Associate Store, which was later called Faught's Home and Auto. In 2010, he sold the stores and retired.
Ellis was an active member of the Greensboro Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for many years, sang in the adult choir, and served as a deacon. He was also very active in the community, serving as a member of the Jaycees, the Lions Club, the American Legion, and as a little league baseball coach. He was also a retired member of the Alabama National Guard and the United States Army Reserve.
He loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, and he was known for being fair and honest in his business life.
Active pallbearers will be Nicky Calhoun, Mike Cochran, Marty Colburn, Reid Douglas, Dennis Drake, Robbie Hoggle, Winn Jones, and Wayne Osburn. Dianne Colburn will provide the music.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greensboro Baptist Church, 908 Main Street, Greensboro, AL 36744 or to .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 5, 2019