Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First African Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
First African Baptist Church

Marquetta Pearson Marshall

Marquetta Pearson Marshall Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Marquetta Pearson Marshall, age 40, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Marquetta Pearson Marshall will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First African Baptist Church. Rev. Michael Foster is pastor. Rev. Dr. J. C. Carter will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. Mrs. Marquetta Pearson Marshall will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service time. Public viewing will be today, March 16, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m.; the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 16, 2020
