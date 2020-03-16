|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Marquetta Pearson Marshall, age 40, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Marquetta Pearson Marshall will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First African Baptist Church. Rev. Michael Foster is pastor. Rev. Dr. J. C. Carter will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. Mrs. Marquetta Pearson Marshall will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service time. Public viewing will be today, March 16, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m.; the family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Chapel of Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 16, 2020