Services
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 345-2900
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Sunset Brown-Service Funeral Home
3802 Watermelon Road
Northport, AL 35473
Martha Ann Collins Obituary
COKER - Martha Ann Collins, age 75, Coker, Ala., passed away December 10, 2019 at home. Services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Rene Zeringue officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Collins; her father, Troy Anderson; and mother, Maudie Anderson.
Survivors include her daughters, Teresa Perry (David), Becky Boisclair (Raymond) and Nita Whitley (Kenny); grandchildren, Faith Perry (Brandon) Brandi Hodo, Trey Whitley (Morgan), Casey Sansom (Cliff), Lacey Keeth (Matt); great-grandchildren, James and Michaela Spruill, Brooklyn Holland, Whitleigh Keeth and Addie Blake Sansom.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved all her family dearly.
Pallbearers will be Trent Whitley, James Spruill, Matt Keeth, Cliff Sansom, Ray Collins, Steve Anderson and Michael Anderson.
Honorary pallbearers are the Anderson family, the Collins family, friends, Dr. Gene Alldredge, and SouthernCare New Beacon.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 12, 2019
