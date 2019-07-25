|
NORTHPORT – Martha Ann Elmore, age 77, of Northport, Ala., died July 20, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Reform First Presbyterian Church with Rev. George McLaurin officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Ted Elmore; sons, Timothy Rowe Elmore, Sr. (Tammy) and Jeffrey Elmore, Sr.; brother, James Latham (Elaine); two grandchildren, Timothy Rowe Elmore, Jr. and Jeffrey Allen Elmore, Jr.; and two great-grandchildren, Timothy Rowe Elmore III and Abbey Kate Elmore.
Martha was born December 14, 1941 in Reform, Alabama to the late James Lemuel Latham and Bertha Rowe Latham. She was a retired bookkeeper and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Honorary pallbearers are Steve Elmore, Don Bridges and John T. Elmore.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 25, 2019