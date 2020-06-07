Martha Ann Hall Booth
1942 - 2020
GORDO - Martha Ann Hall Booth, age 78, of Gordo, Ala., passed away June 5, 2020 at Hunter Creek Health & Rehab in Northport, Ala. Graveside services will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Center Springs Cemetery in Gordo with Rev. Shawn McDaniel officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Hubert Hall and Jack Booth; her daughter, Wanda Kelly (Ken); son, Michael Hall; two grandsons, Cody Wayne Hall and Chris Hall; her parents; three sisters, Doris Thompson, Dorothy Wilson and Helen Plowman; and brother, Leon Webb.
Survivors include her sons, Jimmy Hall (Syble), Donald Wayne Hall (Reba) and Kenneth Hall (Lynn); stepsons, Phillip Booth and Jeremy Booth; daughter-in-law, Gwen Hall; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Booth was born April 29, 1942 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Doyle Webb and Margrett Pate Webb. She was a member of New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church and a retired employee of Friday Food Mart.
Pallbearers will be Jimmy McDill, Michael Hall, Jr., Jimmy Hall, Donald Wayne Hall, Kenneth Hall and Ben Burroughs.
Honorary pallbearers are friends and neighbors of the Holman community and members of New Harmony Missionary Baptist Church.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Center Springs Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
