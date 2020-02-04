|
|
TUSCALOOSA – Martha Ann Lord, age 74, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died January 31, 2020, at home. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Lord, Sr. and Mozelle Lord; brothers, R.L. and Roy Lord; and husband, Charles E. Childers.
Survivors include her daughters, Lynda Ingram (Barry), Susan Farley (Mike) and Amy Childers (Steven); grandchildren, Lindsey Bishop (Eddie), Zach Ingram, Dalton Farley (Sierra), Keaton Farley, Jonathan Hollingsworth, Allen Bridgeman (Tatiana Simon), and Jeremy Bridgeman (Candice); 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was a mom who helped mold her family to be the people they are today. She taught each one to push through adversity, rise above the pain and to carry on even in times of difficulty. She was courageous and had an abundance of strength. Her laughter was contagious. Her love was unconditional. She will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Lost Soul Riders – John Halcomb, Brian Mason, Robert Tipton, Tony Richardson, Chris Fenn, Anthony Dilliplane, Jonathan Hollingsworth, Allen Bridgeman and Jeremy Bridgeman.
Honorary pallbearers are Kindred Home Health, Hospice of West Alabama, Breanna Lollar and Bobbi Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 4, 2020