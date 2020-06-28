TUSCALOOSA - Martha Bruner Besant, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed peacefully from this earth on June 25, 2020. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 1 p.m., Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Pastor Melody Traylor officiating.

Martha was a lifelong resident of Tuscaloosa and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, William Henry Besant, Jr.; her parents, Vernon Ivo Bruner and Loma Looney Clarke; her sons, William Carl Besant and James Harmon Besant; and her son-in-law, A. Brand Walton.

She is survived by her daughter, Louise Besant Walton of Birmingham; her son, Christopher Paul Besant (Debbi); and her grandsons, Bryan Brand Walton (Liza), Miami, Fla.; Chadwick Palmer Besant.

Martha Besant graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in Institutional Dietetics (Home Economics) and wanted nothing more than to be a good wife and mother. She and Bill dated while she was in high school and became engaged before he left for Europe during WWII, marrying upon his return. She was extremely artistic and talented, and enjoyed gifting her creations to her family, which they were blessed to receive.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made either to Forest Lake United Methodist Church, 1711 4th Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401, or to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.

She will forever be loved and missed.





