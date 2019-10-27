|
NORTHPORT - Martha Irene Richardson Gazzier, born November 5, 1935 in Coden, Alabama, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Northport Medical Center after a long illness. She was a resident of Irvington, Ala. and later Northport, Ala.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Elijah Gazzier, Jr.; parents, Eugene Sylvester Richardson and Martha Matilda Hebert Richardson; stepmother, Bessie Marie Persons Richardson; brother, Walter Eugene Richardson; and sisters, Linda R. Darden, Mary Elizabeth R. Stickney, and Mabel Ann R. Joullian.
She is survived by her son, George E. Gazzier, III (Raymonda) of Elkton-Prospect, Tenn.; and a daughter, Wendy Leigh Cogburn (Carey), of Northport, Ala., brothers, Francis P. Richardson (Mary Ina) of Slidell, La., Glenn James Richardson (Judy) of Breaux Bridge, La., and Bruce Wayne Richardson of DeRidder, La.; sister, Wilhelmina R. Todd (Paul) of Fairhope, Ala.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She attended and graduated St. Margaret's Catholic School in Bayou La Batre, Ala. She lived at St. Mary's home and attended Bishop Toolen High School, Mobile, Ala.
Through her years of marriage and rearing her two children, she was active in the Youth Boosters of Bayou La Batre, was a founding member of the Bayou La Batre-Coden Historical Foundation, and was employed by Mobile Gas Company, Mobile County Personnel Board, Mobile County Commissioner's Office, and St. Margaret's Catholic School.
She loved music and had a beautiful singing voice. She was an excellent seamstress, gardener, and an avid Alabama sports fan. She enjoyed entertaining her family over the years and cooked and served "the best" chicken and oyster gumbo, and also seafood gumbo. Her family remembers many good times when her husband, her dad, her brothers, and brother-in-law would come in from fishing at 2:00 a.m. with a washtub full of fresh mullet and clean and cook them at her home that morning.
She spent many hours researching her family tree and family history and loved it so much she committed a great deal of it to memory. She was proud of her family and will be sadly missed by all. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations in memory of Irene Gazzier may be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Rd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 27, 2019