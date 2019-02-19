Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
Martha L. Lamb


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha L. Lamb Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Martha L. Lamb, age 97, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away at her residence on February 17, 2019. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mark Adams and Rev. John Fleischauer officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Roy W. Lamb; parents, John Robert K. Dominick MD., W.E. and Dora B. Melton; brother, Robert O. Dominick; sister, Mary Evelyn Swindle and other relatives.
She is survived by daughter, Linda Beasley Overton (J.D.) of Northport, Ala.; grandchildren, Jamey R. Beasley (Jennifer) and Randall S. Beasley (Amy) of Fosters, Ala.; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Lilla, Tanner and Jace Beasley of Fosters, Ala.; and other relatives.
Martha was born in Tuscaloosa on January 19, 1922. She graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School and attended The University of Alabama. She worked at Gulf States Paper Corporation and Tuscaloosa Federal Employees Credit Union. She was a member of Hargrove Memorial United Methodist Church and the Order of Eastern Star for over 75 years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jamey and Randy Beasley, Terry Smith, Mike Montgomery, Tom Griffin and John Robertson.
Honorary pallbearers are Jerry and Glenda Boyd, Nellie Jo Davis, Vivian Williams, Delores Smith, Donna Dominick, Pam Griffin, Maxine Rubio, Yoko Spencer, Phyllis Montgomery, Mary Jane Price, members of Hargrove Memorial United Methodist Church and Pine Hills neighbors, sitters, Gloria Flumner, Brandi Free, Robin Bennett and Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hargrove Memorial United Methodist Church or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 19, 2019
