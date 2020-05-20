|
NORTH SUMTER COUNTY - Martha McGregor Mitchell Smith died at her home in North Sumter County, Alabama on May 13, 2020. She was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on March 23, 1928 to McDonald McGregor Mitchell and Martha Winston Mitchell.
She attended Agnes Scott College for three years and received a B.A. degree in English from Livingston State Teachers College, now UWA, in 1951. While working at the Julia Tutwiler Library on UWA's campus, she completed her MSCE in Library Media in 1989. Upon completing her degree, she was promoted to librarian overseeing the Alabama Room and University archives until her retirement in 1997.
She was an avid reader, particularly fond of works by British authors. Traveling to England was a lifetime dream and she made several trips over the years. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a founding member of the Masquers. Known as a lifetime learner with a love of history, she found great joy in restoring her family home, Oakhurst, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places on January 6, 1987. She was also a member of First Presbyterian Church of Livingston.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Thomas B. Smith.
She is survived by her son, Thomas B. Smith, Jr. and wife Sue; daughter, Winston Smith Roswell and husband Terry; daughter, Jane Smith Wooldridge and husband Britt; also, two grandchildren, Thomas B. Smith, III and wife Katie, and Annie Smith Larkin and husband Jimmy; and seven great-grandchildren, Tip Smith, Gus Smith, Hadden Smith, Caroline Larkin, Ella Grace Larkin, Monroe Larkin and June Larkin.
A family service was held at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Gainesville, Alabama on May 19, 2020 with Reverend Patsy Chaney officiating. A memorial may be given to Habitat for Humanity, First Presbyterian Church, or the .
Condolences may be offered at www.obryantchapelfh.com.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 20, 2020