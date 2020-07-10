GORDO - Martha Virginia Sullivan, age 82, of Gordo, Ala., passed away July 9, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. today, July 11, 2020, at Flatwoods Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Ryan James officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service in the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ethel Moore and Lib Stephens; and brothers, Elmer, Fred, C.W., George and Thurman Edgeworth.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, James N. Sullivan; daughter, Pam Fleming (Gary); sons, Jimmy Sullivan (Tracy), Jeff Sullivan (Yvonne) and Gary Sullivan (Kelly); brother, Ernest Edgeworth, Jr.; five grandchildren, Dana Elmore (Jody), Alisha Driver (Donny), Jeremy Sullivan (Ricki Ann), Jessica Sullivan (Dustin) and Andy Sullivan; and nine great-grandchildren, Tyler Elmore, Alyssa Chandler, Blane Chandler, Karlie Elmore, Chase Peeks, Cole Vail, Huntley Vail, Della Vail and Oliver Sullivan.
Martha was born September 13, 1937 in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama to the late Ernest Edgeworth and Mamie Pate Edgeworth. She was a member of Flatwoods Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Sullivan, Andy Sullivan, Blane Chandler, Jody Elmore, Donny Driver, Dustin Vail, Jason Edgeworth and Ken Shirley.
Honorary pallbearers are Syble Paul, Glenda Ryan, Bud and Shirley Sullivan, her caregivers, Amber Edgeworth, Linda Sullivan, Donna Hamilton, Amedisys Hospice Care and Hospice of West Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Flatwoods Baptist Church, 778 Flatwoods Road, Gordo, AL 35466 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 117 A Longwood Drive SE Suite A, Huntsville, AL 35801.