Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Marlowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin David “Marty” Marlowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin David “Marty” Marlowe Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Martin David "Marty" Marlowe, age 59, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 10, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thurman Marlowe; and mother, Louise Marlowe.
Survivors include his brothers, Mike Marlowe of Gulf Shores, Mitch Marlowe and Mickey Marlowe, both of Tuscaloosa.
We were deeply saddened to lose our brother and friend, Marty.
Immediate family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated at this difficult time.
Arrangements handled by Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memory Chapel Funeral Home
Download Now