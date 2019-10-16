|
TUSCALOOSA - Martin David "Marty" Marlowe, age 59, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away October 10, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thurman Marlowe; and mother, Louise Marlowe.
Survivors include his brothers, Mike Marlowe of Gulf Shores, Mitch Marlowe and Mickey Marlowe, both of Tuscaloosa.
We were deeply saddened to lose our brother and friend, Marty.
Immediate family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated at this difficult time.
Arrangements handled by Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 16, 2019