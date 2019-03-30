|
|
NORTHPORT - Mary "Boots" Howell Bodiford, a resident of Northport, Alabama, passed away in on March 27, 2019. She was a 1947 graduate of Tuscaloosa County High School. She was a pitcher for the Sokol's Mudpullets softball team for several years, and married Jabe Lee Bodiford in 1949. They remained married until his death in 2001. She was an avid seamstress and loved to crochet.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Bodiford; sons, Randy Bodiford (Melanie) and Jody Bodiford (Beverly); grandson, Jeremy Birch; and granddaughter, Kristyna Engdahl-Hinze. She is also survived by her sisters, Pam Howell and Patty Nelson; and brother, Larry Howell.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 2019, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home, 3802 Watermelon Road, Northport, Alabama, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 7100 Watermelon Road.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 30, 2019