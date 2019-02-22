|
|
BUHL - Mary ""Dixie"" Gray, age 70, of Buhl, went to be with her Lord on February 19, 2019 from Heritage Health Care Center. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel North with Pastor Ervin Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jessie H. Burroughs; mother, Klara E. Gray; brother, Jessie H. Burroughs, Jr.; sister, Klara Elisa Burroughs; and beloved nephew, Brad Beck.
Survivors include her daughters, Angela Gray of Buhl and Beverly Porter (Terry) of Coker; sisters, Marion Burroughs of Tuscaloosa, Lynn Beck (Keith) of Coker, Brenda Burroughs (Richard) of Buhl and Lisa Fitzpatrick (Barry) of Fla.; brothers, Johnny Gray (Sharon) of Clanton and Clinton Gray (Barbara) of Gordo; grandchildren, Brody Porter, Emily Woods and Katie Wyatt; and niece, Jessica Dupree (Alan).
Mary was a pure example of God's unconditional love and forgiveness. She loved everyone she met and showed what true love is all about. Most of all, she loved her Jesus. She met each of her trials with him by her side and in the end she took his hand and entered into her rest surrounded by her loving family. She will be deeply missed.
Pallbearers will be Cody Gray, Cameron Gray, Brody Porter, Jeremy Wyatt, Alan Dupree, Hunter Reynolds, Terry Porter, Richard Burroughs and Clinton Gray.
Honorary pallbearers are her roommate/best friend, Lorraine Saunders, Amedisys Hospice and the caring staff of Heritage Health Care & Rehab.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 22, 2019