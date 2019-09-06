Home

Rollins Mortuary
2701 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
(205) 759-4202
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fosters Community Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Fosters Community Church
Mary Alice Merriweather Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mary Alice Merriweather, 75, of Tuscaloosa died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Alice Merriweather will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Fosters Community Church. Rev. Timothy Washington will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mrs. Mary Alice Merriweather will be today, September 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 6, 2019
