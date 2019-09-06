|
TUSCALOOSA - Mary Alice Merriweather, 75, of Tuscaloosa died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Alice Merriweather will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Fosters Community Church. Rev. Timothy Washington will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Rollins' Mortuary directing. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service time. Public viewing for Mrs. Mary Alice Merriweather will be today, September 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 6, 2019