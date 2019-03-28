Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel
Mary Alyce Wilburn Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mary Alyce Wilburn, age 92, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away on March 27, 2019 at home. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel with Dr. Herbert Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, William V. Pritchett, Jr. ""Pat"" and Clarence Wilburn; parents, Louie and Alice Earlene Thweatt; daughter Doloris ""Dodie"" Williams; son, Frederick ""Fred"" Pritchett; brothers, Billy Thweatt and Jerry Thweatt; sister, Mable Smith; and grandson, Trey Pritchett.
Survivors include her daughter, Sherrie Bentley (Darell); son, Mike Pritchett (Teresa); sisters, Betty Sue Krebs, Barbara Ann Englebert; 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and two step-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Robert Bentley, Bryan Williams, Trace Williams, Heath Williams, Hunter Williams and Trent Williams.
A special Thank You to Alacare Hospice, Regency, sitters, Tamekia Pryor, Vickie Burke and Patricia Rutledge.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 28, 2019
