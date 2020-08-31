Mary Ann Huckabee Moore Gibbs
Linden - Mary Ann Huckabee Moore Gibbs age 83 of Linden, AL died August 29, 2020 at her home. She was born March 7, 1937 in Wayne, AL to Jackson Alexander and Thelma Dorothy Huckabee. She taught high school for 52 years and she was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Miller Moore (Judi); two daughters, Dawn Moore and Marsha Cannon (Tony); sister, Rosea Lee Overstreet (John Wayne); 5 grandchildren, Trey Cannon (Meredith), Matthew Cannon, Caitlin Moore, Kimberly Moore, and Makenzie Moore; 2 great grandchildren, Knox Cannon and Blakely Etheridge.
Visitation will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am service time with Rev. Daniel Gandy officiating. Burial will follow at Octagon Cemetery.
