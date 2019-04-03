NORTHPORT - Mary Beth Cook, age 73, long-time resident of Northport, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on Sunday the 31st of March, 2019, at South Haven Nursing Home.

Born in 1945 in Little Rock, Ark., Mary Beth received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from The University of Little Rock. She continued her education at Shelton State Community College after discovering a passion for drafting. After caring for her young children, she was employed at McAbee Construction for 17 years.

A sweet soul who had a smile for everyone, she enjoyed biking and camping with her children, animals, travel, dancing, sewing, crocheting, knitting, stained glass art, woodworking, and all manner of puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mary Hawn; as well as her brother, ("Stormy") and husbands, Dan Kennedy and Walter Cook.

She is survived by her children, Michele Morgan (Kevin) and Scott Kennedy (Kathryn), as well as three grandchildren, a sister, nieces, a nephew, and cousins.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Park with Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary