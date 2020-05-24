|
GREENSBORO - Mary Buckner Taylor, of Greensboro, Alabama, passed away May 19, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Hugh and Thelma Buckner on October 30, 1943, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Mary attended St. John's Catholic School, graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in 1961, and then attended the University of Alabama. She married the late Robert D. Taylor July 25, 1964. They lived in several places over their 49 year marriage, and eventually settled in Greensboro, Alabama, where she and Bob ran Piggly Wiggly.
Mary is survived by two children, Robert Keith Taylor of Greensboro: and Michael Hugh Taylor, of Panama City Beach, Fla. She is also survived by six grandchildren.
Mary was predeceased by her loving husband in 2011.
My mother was the mother everyone wishes they had. She was truly one of a kind. She was Bold and Fearless, but never reckless. She was fiercely independent, and never shied away from a challenge. The only things she didn't do well, were things she had not yet attempted. She knew what she wanted and didn't take no for an answer. Her spirit and zeal for life was infectious. Her laugh was contagious, and she loved to laugh, even at herself! She loved to travel and spending time with her friends. She loved slot machines and convertibles. She loved to help plan weddings, and no one threw a better party! She loved her community and her church.
She was kind and caring, but always brutally honest! She would never intentionally hurt another's feelings, but you always knew where you stood with her. If you asked her for honest advice, that is exactly what you got; like it or not. When you talked, she always listened with the intent to understand and help. Her advice, no matter who she was giving it to, was 100% with that person's best interests in mind. She wanted the best from everyone, and for everyone. She loved to sit on her front porch swing and tell my daughters stories and listen to theirs. To me, her counsel was worth more than gold.
I realize now more than ever how many lives my mother influenced. If you happen to be one of those lucky souls who was fortunate enough to know Mary Taylor, I need a favor. Please share your stories with me and my family. If you have a story about Mary, a memory or event, a way she touched your life, or just an opinion, please share it with me. I will collect these stories into a book for all her grandchildren so they will always remember what an extraordinary person their grandmother was.
You can share your thoughts and stories by email: [email protected]
Or by mail: PO Box 316 Greensboro, AL 36744
We will have a Celebration of Mary's life on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at her home: 4534 Millwood Road Greensboro, Al 36744
All are welcome to attend. All are welcome to share, dress is informal.
The family has designated St. Jude's Hospital or The United Methodist Church of Greensboro for memorial contributions.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 24, 2020