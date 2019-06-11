Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Memory Hill Gardens
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Hill Gardens
Mary Carnell Garner

Mary Carnell Garner Obituary
BUHL – Mary Carnell Garner, age 84, of Buhl, Ala., died June 9, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Memory Hill Gardens with Bro. Jerry White officiating and Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Garner; parents, John and Earcle Whisenhunt; son, Paul Randall White; brothers, Charles, Leon and Gene Whisenhunt; and great-grandchild, Landon White.
Survivors include daughters, Carolyn Gray (Rickey) and Connie Shuttlesworth; son, Ronald White (Debbie); sisters, Charicie Martin and Odell McDonald; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Mary attended Thatch High School where she played basketball. She retired from Holt High School cafeteria.
We would like to thank Hospice of West Alabama, Dr. Ashley Froese and Lisa Brazier.
Pallbearers will be Jason Estes, Chad White, Shane White, Wesley White, Bart Adams and Alex White.
Honorary pallbearers are Josh Gray and Brandon White.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 11, 2019
