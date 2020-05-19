Home

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home - Winchester
300 First Avenue NW
Winchester, TN 37398
931-967-2222
Mary Dell Kilgore


1949 - 2020
Mary Dell Kilgore Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Mary Dell Kilgore, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 71. Mary Dell was born on March 30, 1949 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Paul and Peggy Pagenhardt. On December 6, 1976, she married Robert Kilgore and they raised two sons together, Brian and Matthew.
Everyone who knew Mary Dell will remember her deep love of all animals. She had a real passion for all breeds of dogs and horses, most especially the Tennessee Walking Horse. Her involvement in Walking Horse events over the years generated so many wonderful friendships and happy times to cherish.
Mary Dell was preceded in death by her father, Paul Pagenhardt and her mother, Peggy Pagenhardt.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; her children, Brian and Matthew (Amy); her brother, David Pagenhardt; and her grandchildren, Katy Jayne, Connor, Andrew, and William.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Please, in lieu of flowers, if you so desire, a contribution may be made to your local animal shelter or a .
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 19, 2020
