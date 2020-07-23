NORTHPORT - Mary Donna Gaston Green, age 88, of Northport, Ala., passed away on July 22, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A family graveside service will be directed by Sunset Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Frank Green; her daughter, Mary Kimberly Green Jackson; her parents, Gertrude and Nathaniel Gaston; sister, Glo Ivy; and great-granddaughter, Millie Brandon Massengale.
Survivors include her children, Joe Frank Green, Jr. (Alice), Natalie Blankenship (Rain), Laurie Vann (Kevin); and son-in-law, Bill Jackson. Also surviving her include grandchildren, Brandon Massengale (Rachel), Mary Meigs Jackson, Saylor Blankenship, Reid Jackson, Caroline Vann (Bryan J. Webb), Jackson Blankenship, Taylor Baggett (Blake), Gracie Vann and Grady Vann; great-granddaughters, Ally Tucker Massengale, Corley Jo Massengale, and Kennedy Brooke Baggett (due in October); sister, Janet Allain; brothers-in-law, Paul Green and Jerome Rivers; cousin, Floy Ricks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Donna was born on September 19, 1931 in Mobile, Alabama. She graduated from Tuscaloosa High School, attended the University of Alabama, then married Frank and became a housewife for many years before going to work at the College of Nursing at the University of Alabama. She was an honorary member of Alpha Chi Omega and a charter member of St. Mark Methodist Church.
A mother of four, Mary Donna loved cooking and baking for her family and sewing beautiful clothes for her girls. She loved spending time at the beach and the lake with family and friends. She was selfless, always thinking of others first. She loved her grandchildren to the moon and back.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers include Dr. George Miller, Dr. William Hill, Dr. John Miller, Hospice of West Alabama, St. Mark Methodist Church members - especially the McCollum Sunday School class, Vestavia Hills neighbors, Pine Valley Retirement Community, Morning Pointe, Moundville Health and Rehabilitation, and special friends that have always been there for our family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark Methodist Church, Hospice of West Alabama, or to a favorite charity
.