Mary Elizabeth “Lily” Henry Epperson


1933 - 2019
Mary Elizabeth “Lily” Henry Epperson Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Mary Elizabeth "Lily" Henry Epperson, age 86, 0f Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 23, 2019 at Moundville Health & Rehab. Graveside services will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, 10 a.m. at Havana Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Thomas Wilson officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Eula Henry; brother, James Henry; sister, Inez Cockrell; and husband, W.V. "Virgil" Epperson.
Survivors include her niece, Connie Henry Frye (Red); and nephews, Mike Henry (Tina) and Keith Henry (Stacy).
Lily was a long-time member of Little Sandy Baptist Church. She worked in the nursery and performed many jobs around the church. She was employed by Bryce Hospital for 31 years. She loved gardening and growing beautiful flowers. She also loved to cook and bake cakes for her family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Mike Henry, Keith Henry, Red Frye, Matt Frye, Austin Henry, Lane Frye, Beau Nolen and Brody Frye.
Honorary pallbearers are staff of Moundville Health & Rehab, Hospice of West Alabama, and members of Little Sandy Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sandy Baptist Church or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 25, 2019
