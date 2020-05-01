|
|
ALEXANDER CITY - Graveside Service for Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Tyler Lutz, 89, of Alexander City was held Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Hillview Memorial Park in Alexander City. Rev. Steve Arnberg officiated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following places: First Baptist Church WMU Fund, Alabama Land Conservancy, Alzheimer's Research, or an Alzheimer's Care Unit of your choice.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com, where an extended obituary is available.
Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 1, 2020