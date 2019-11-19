Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Mary Ellen Rowland Foley Obituary
BERRY - Mary Ellen Rowland Foley, age 77, of Berry, Ala., passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Noland Hospital in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North with Bro. Terry Oswalt officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Edwards and Buna Clarice Green Rowland; three sisters and three brothers.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Charlie Dale Foley; sons, Kenneth Dale Foley (Michelle Lee) and Charles Keith Foley (Susan); six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was a devoted wife and mother, and a good Christian lady.
Pallbearers will be Ron Rowland, Harold Parker, Dale Rowland, Donald Rowland, Randy Earnest and Chris Lindsey.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Nov. 19, 2019
