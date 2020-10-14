1/
Mary Ellen Stadler May
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Stadler May
Mary Ellen Stadler May was born to Nicholas and Ruth Stadler on December 1, 1935 in Jefferson County, Alabama and passed on to her well-earned reward on October 5, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, our Dad, Bob (Pop), our brother Allen and her three brothers, Uncle Carl, Uncle Johnny, and Uncle Cecil. She is survived by son Joel, his wife Angela and their children, Hannah, Haley and husband Caleb Jones and JohnDavid, and Oren and his wife Cathie and their children, Matt and his wife Ann-Marie and their daughter Kailyn, and Kyle and his wife Rachel and their daughter Sophie. Her cousins, Bobby & Ronnie Lindsey and Marilyn Coxe will miss her and love her always.
Mary was a long standing member of St. John's United Methodist Church and was involved with church activities since we moved to Baton Rouge. She worked as an attendant on a Special Education bus for many years in the EBR Parish School System. Those kids she helped became like family and she always got a big hug from them after they moved into adulthood. They held a special place in her heart for some very personal reasons. She also worked in the office at Perry's Pride Creamery before we moved to Baton Rouge.
She also worked at University Presbyterian Church in the Day School and she also loved her work there.
The family also want to thank her caregivers that were a Godsend. They became like family to us. Miss Crystal, Miss Lucy, Miss Bernadine, Miss Jackie and their friends gave her care that was beyond compare. Thank you once again.
Also, a special Thank you to our friend and Moms neighbor, Shelly Roy. We can never thank you enough for all you have done for our family.
We will be having a graveside service Saturday, October 17th at 11:00 am at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Thank you to our family in Alabama for your love and support over the years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved