REFORM - Mary Estelle McCrary, age 96, of Reform, Ala., died August 5, 2019, at Heritage Health Care. Funeral services will be 12 noon Friday, August 9, 2019 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glen Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Graham Memorial Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, James Elmo McCrary, Sr.; daughter, Hazel Horne; daughter-in-law, Patricia McCrary; son-in-law, Sonny McDaniel and her parents.
Survivors include her daughter, Janie McDaniel; son, Jim McCrary (Debbie); two sisters, Jean Richardson and Janice Cook (Larry); brother, William Searcy Junkin (Joan); five grandchildren, Shannon Adams, Shane McDaniel (Kristin), Mike Shelnut (Christine), Joy Burson and Greg Hawkins (Lizabeth); six great-grandchildren, Elijah McDaniel, Alisha McDaniel, Jackson McDaniel, Tabitha Shelnut Merrit (Jeremy), Monica Shelnut and Jason Adams; two great-great grandchildren, Ryder McDaniel and Hunter Merrit and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. McCrary was born February 10, 1923 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Elbert Junkin and Arrie Mae Bailey Junkin. She was the oldest living member of Friendship Baptist Church, a retired employee of Westinghouse and a 55 + year Breast Cancer Survivor.
Pallbearers will be friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Friendship Baptist Church, P.O. Box 189, Reform, AL 35481, the , Mid-South Division, 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205 or a .
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 7, 2019